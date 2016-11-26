Commemorating World AIDS Day in West and Central Africa with new push for innovative prevention efforts

This year, West and Central Africa will be commemorating World AIDS Day in the context of a powerful commitment to the new HIV Emergency Plan for the region. The focus is on HIV prevention under the theme Hands up for #HIVprevention.

“We are happy to commemorate this year’s World AIDS Day in the full knowledge that regional leaders have committed to a new plan that will multiply by three the number of people on HIV treatment,” says the UNAIDS Director of the Regional Support Team for West and Central Africa, Dr Djibril Diallo.

World AIDS Day is held each year on 1st December. It is an opportunity for every community to unite against HIV, show support for people living with the disease and remember those who have passed away due to AIDS.

A series of activities are planned across the 25 countries of West and Central Africa, including conferences, discussions on innovative approaches to prevention and treatment, including voluntary HIV testing and counselling in health centres, on the streets, markets and other places. A strong social media engagement is underway to link people living with HIV, young people, women and girls’ networks and associations with decision makers at all levels.

The UNAIDS Regional Support Team for West and Central Africa has organised a Media Breakfast to take place in Dakar on 30 November to provide detailed information on this year’s World AIDS Day and offer insight into how the region plans to put countries back on track toward the 90 90 90 target by 2020.

“We will be commemorating this year’s World AIDS Day at an important moment in history and I am looking forward to sharing with the news media the successes we have had in West and Central Africa as well as the strategic actions we need to end AIDS by 2030,” says Dr Diallo.