We Will Deal Ruthlessly With Troublemakers During the Elections- CDS



Some people are planning to cause confusion and violence on December 7 when Ghana goes to the polls, the Ghana Armed Forces have revealed.

According to the security agency, its intelligence has uncovered the plot and they are working to foil any such attempt.

The Chief of Defense Staff, Air Marshall Samson Oje who was addressing a press in Accra on Friday [November 25] said, the Armed Forces will deal ruthlessly with anyone involved in the plot to disrupt the electoral exercise.

“We in the military are ready and prepared with the civil police and other sister security services to deal ruthlessly with any such group of persons”

He added that the Military was adequately prepared to perform its roles effectively before, during and after the elections, adding that, it was important for other stakeholders to join the military ensure peace during the period.

“We have the capacity and capabilities of applying varying degrees of force to any situation to ensure peace and security. I appeal to the media to let us jointly apply all the means at our disposal to ensure a peaceful, free and fair elections.”

Air Marshall Samson Oje assured the public of the Military's cooperation and strict adherence to its professional and ethical code.

“I will like to assure all and sundry, that the Armed forces will abide by all the ethical codes and principles that govern our noble profession and in the prosecution of our assigned tasks and roles in the upcoming elections.”

He further warned the youth against allowing themselves to be manipulated by warmongers who intend to disrupt the electoral process.

“Any unlawful act, will be met with the force that it deserves, and the laws of the land will be applied as appropriate. Nobody or organization is bigger than this country,” Air Marshall Samson Oje warned.

