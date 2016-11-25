Union Savings and Loans now Omni Bank

Management of Omni Bank has set an ambitious target for itself after successfully transitioning from a savings and loans company to a universal bank Thursday.

The financial institution whose market share is currently 0.4 percent on Thursday rolled out its one- two- three strategy.

Managing Director of the bank, Philip Oti Mensah said they are strategizing to have one million customer accounts, be among the second quartile banks and reach three billion cedis in deposits in 2020.

He indicated that bank will continue to serve the SME sector to expand its operations.

Mr. Oti Mensah maintained that, prior to attaining a banking status, the company which operated as Union Savings and Loans adequately served the SME sector, hence will not depart from it.

For his part, Head of Banking Supervision at the Bank of Ghana, Raymond Amanfu urged management to be tactful in its operations, cautioning it would crack the whip if the bank does not play by the rules.

The launch of Omni Bank makes 32, the number of banks operating in the country currently.

The programme was attended by Governor of the Bank of Ghana Dr. Abdul Nashiru Issahaku, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, Member of Parliament for Kpone Katamanso Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo among others.

Story by Ghana/Myjoyonline.com