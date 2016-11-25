Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Politics | 25 November 2016 17:42 CET

Hooting At Mahama Is Disrespectful To Asantehene – Security Expert

Source: Peacefmonline.com

Emmanuel Kotin, the Head of Programs at the African Center For Security and Counter Terrorism has expressed disgust at the unruly manner in which President Mahama was hooted at, in Mahyia, yesterday.

To him, it is disrespect to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu for anyone to attempt denting the one week observation of the passing of his mother, who happens to be the Asantehemaa.

Even though its less than a month to the general elections, Mr. Kotin is of the view that partisan politicking should have no place at the funeral grounds of the Asantehemaa and leaders of political parties must therefore take appropriate action to prevent a recurrence.

“…it is absolutely unruly for anyone to hoot at the President at such a function. we are in a political season, yes, but it does not mean there is break down in power. The authority and prestige of the Asante people must not be allowed to be brought this low by a few political elements who would want to take advantage of a every occasion to misbehave”

“no one is above the law and what took place in Mahyia yesterday was an eye saw which political leaders must make sure doesn’t happen again. we must to do politics and when to respect authority” he said on UTV’s Adekye Nsroma.

Politics

the man who tiled the ground care not about sweet food for him food is food
By: abdullahi mohammed z
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img