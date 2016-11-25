Hooting At Mahama Is Disrespectful To Asantehene – Security Expert

Emmanuel Kotin, the Head of Programs at the African Center For Security and Counter Terrorism has expressed disgust at the unruly manner in which President Mahama was hooted at, in Mahyia, yesterday.

To him, it is disrespect to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu for anyone to attempt denting the one week observation of the passing of his mother, who happens to be the Asantehemaa.

Even though its less than a month to the general elections, Mr. Kotin is of the view that partisan politicking should have no place at the funeral grounds of the Asantehemaa and leaders of political parties must therefore take appropriate action to prevent a recurrence.

“…it is absolutely unruly for anyone to hoot at the President at such a function. we are in a political season, yes, but it does not mean there is break down in power. The authority and prestige of the Asante people must not be allowed to be brought this low by a few political elements who would want to take advantage of a every occasion to misbehave”

“no one is above the law and what took place in Mahyia yesterday was an eye saw which political leaders must make sure doesn’t happen again. we must to do politics and when to respect authority” he said on UTV’s Adekye Nsroma.