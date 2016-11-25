Labadi Beach Hotel re-affirms commitment to uphold international standards

The latest Best 5-star hotel in Ghana has re-affirmed its commitment to uphold international standards in its customer service.

Labadi Beach Hotel was adjudged Best 5-star hotel in Ghana at this year’s edition of the National Tourism Awards in Accra held over the weekend.

The hotel, which recently marked its 25th anniversary in the country, came tops ahead of two other hotels in the same category.

Financial Controller of the hotel, Charles Njeru, said they are esteemed to be within the 5-Star category in Africa and the rest of Africa.

He said it is the ratings that tells you what the customers are saying about the service you offer.

Other winners include, Best Western Plus Atlantic Hotel in Takoradi, adjudged the Best 4-Star hotel, whilst Golden Beam in Kumasi emerged the Best 3-Start Hotel.

Sunseekers Tour was also adjudged the Best Tour Operator of the year and the CEO, Kwame Ansong who was also adjudged Tourism Personality of the year spoke with JOY BUSINESS.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Joy Business