The best travel deals this Black Friday 2016

If you're on the hunt for a bargain and are prepared to sharpen your elbows and fight your way to the front of the queue, you're probably a total pro at Black Friday. Which means you'll probably have considered nabbing a cheap holiday, and we're to help you find the best.

Because travel companies are getting in on the action and offering bargain flights, packages and deals - and we've rounded up the best of the bunch below.

Return flights to LA from London for £199

On Cyber Monday Air New Zealand will be offering one hundred return flights from London to Los Angeles for £199 for selected dates in February 2017. Whilst it's quite specific and you'd have to be quick and flexible, pretty cheap - right? The airline will also be announcing more deals throughout the day. 30% off trips to Australia, North America, Asia and more If you can be flexible about location and/or dates, TopDeck travel have some major discounts going on this year - some of which equate to up to 70% off. Certain highlights include a ski trip to Japan is 50%, 30% off all North America and Asia trips, as well as 30% off Europe Winter trips. The sale will run until 28th November, and travel must be before 31st March 2017.

Up to 20% off 10 million Ryanair seats The biggest Black Friday promotion Ryanair has ever done, the Irish airline is offering discounts of up to 20% off a staggering 10 million flights if you travel between December and March. That means you could travel one way to Dublin for £12.99 (the cost of about five coffees, then) or one way to Alicante for £16.99. Prices vary depending on where you fly from, but you're pretty much guaranteed to find flights to most European destinations for less than £20 each way. That's rock bottom prices by anyone's standards. Travel to Australia for £519 return with Quantas Australian airline is offering deals it would be a crime to deny yourself : return economy flights to Perth from £519, to Brisbane from £599, Melbourne from £640 and Sydney from ££658 on dates between January and June 2017. If New Zealand's more your thing, the airline's Black Friday deals will also transport you to the main cities there for less than £700. It's a blaady bargain, Sheila.

50% off hotel & spa rooms K West Hotel and Spa are offering 50% off room rates between 19 December 2016 to 31 March 2017 from 9am on Friday 25th November until the following Tuesday, with a Junior Room prices starting at £79 pre-discount. Use the code 50SALE16. 20% off WOW air flights Now THIS is a good deal - WOW air are offering 20% off flights to all destinations on bookings made between Tuesday 22 November and Friday 25th November - providing you want to fly between 10 January and 10 April 2017. They fly from London Gatwick, Bristol and Edinburgh, and y'all need to use the code WOWPURPLEFRIDAY.

Up to 30% off Hilton hotel rooms in over 300 locations Hilton are doing a Winter Sale and have announced savings of up to 30 per cent off hotels up until 31 January 2017, with specific deals including 20% for a double room in Cape Town, 25% off a double room in Venice and 20% off a double room in Amsterdam. Discounted British Airways business class flights Travelling anything above economy class is pretty much just a pipe dream for most of us, but if you're planning a 'holiday of all holidays' type expedition and fancy going the whole hog by treating yourself to the ultimate luxury, BA might be able to help you. They're offering ' 2 for £2016 ' on business class flights to the likes of New York, Boston, Dubai and Abu Dhabi which will include return flights for two passengers for - you guessed it - £2016! They're available to book up until Monday night (28th Nov) at midnight. If business class isn't your (or your bank balance's) thing, BA is also offering savings of up to 49% on flights to various North America destinations including Philadelphia, Washington, Chicago and Toronto, and £99 European city breaks (flights plus two nights in a hotel) to Barcelona, Alicante, Turin, Venice and Naples.

40% off hotel rooms from Laterooms.com While Laterooms is always a great option for a last minute discount, they're offering some tempting bargains a little further in advance this Black (or Purple, according to them) Friday - Cyber Monday . The hotel room hunting site is offering discounts of up to 40% on top of their usual savings on more than 140 hotels for those booking stays before the end of January 2017. Think 4* spa hotels in London from £91 per night - music to our ears. Up to 25% off European trips and 30% off trips to the Mediterranean You can nab savings of up to 25% off Busabout Europe trips to La Tomatina (the amazing tomato throwing festival) and a up to 30% off Contiki trips around the Mediterranean and the like. The dates are likely to be specific, though, so only go for these if you can be flexible with dates.

30% off 4* and 5* hotels If it's luxury you're after but you can afford to be flexible on location, HotelsCombined.co.uk are offering a couple of great deals in Bali and Thailand on 4* and 5* locations that will save you over £300 each. So that's AMAZING.