Bolga Hospital will be major referral Centre - President Mahama

By Godfred Polkuu

Bolgatanga, Nov. 25, GNA - President John Dramani Mahama has said the Upper East Regional hospital in Bolgatanga is designed to serve as a first class hospital for referral cases in the region and would be equipped to meet that status.

He said it will be the biggest referral facility in the region when completed and would have all the equipment needed for effective diagnosis and treatment.

President Mahama said this when he inspected ongoing construction works at the regional hospital as part of his four-day campaign tour of the region to canvass for votes.

He said all the District hospitals, Health Centres and Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds would transfer cases they cannot manage to the facility. 'This is why we want this to be a first class facility so that cases would not be transferred to Tamale or Kumasi.'

He said he was happy with the construction work so far and congratulated the contractors and consultants for the work done.

President Mahama commended the management and the staff of the hospital for working under difficult conditions, whiles the construction work was ongoing.

He said work would soon be completed and the staff would begin moving into the new part of the hospital. 'When it is finished, I will come back and then we commission it', he stated.

GNA