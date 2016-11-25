Labone Old Students urged to support school

Accra, Nov. 25, GNA - Reverend Dr Ebenezer Markwei, the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Labone Secondary School, has called on old students to contribute their widow's mite to the development of the school.

He said all over the world the progress of learning institutions hinged on four groups; the Government, Parent Teacher Associations, religious bodies and old students associations, therefore the latter must not relent on their efforts to support the destiny of the Labone Secondary School.

Rev. Markwei made the call after talks on Finance and Health Management preceded by a health walk organised yearly by the school.

He urged the Labone Old Students Association (LOSA) to devote their time and resources to create conducive environment for teaching and learning.

He said if such initiatives were taken it would directly translate into good academic performance of the students and asked all and sundry to put their shoulders to the wheel and do something worthwhile for the school.

Mr Joshua Akrong, the President of LOSA, extolled the school saying it is the only first class learning facility in a top class residential area whose products were all over the world as worthy ambassadors and occupying respectable positions in society.

The school used the occasion to launch its Homecoming Summit which would be held in January 2017.

Mr Akrong said the foremost objectives of the summit were to provide the platform for networking among old students and to decide what project they could undertake to assist the school.

He expressed happiness with the massive patronage of the walk and urged participants to exercise at least 30 minutes a day.

The health walk was attended by year groups as far back as 1965 and each group planted a tree to commemorate the day.

The walk took them through the La Township along La Polyclinic, Old Castle Road, Osu Presbyterian Church, Papaye, Danquah Circle, Labone Junction and back to the school.

GNA