Military Emergency Medical Technicians graduate

By Christabel Addo/Mohammed Abdul Rashid, GNA

Accra, Nov. 25, GNA - The second batch of 79 Military Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) trained by the Ghana Ambulance Service (GAS) have graduated in Accra, after a year's intensive training.

This bring the total to 145 professionals after the first batch of 66 EMTs who graduated in 2014 to provide emergency care, giving first aid safeguard the lives of both military personnel and civilians.

The graduands were led by the Reverend Major General Cynthia Kumitse, the Unit Chaplain of the 37 Military Hospital to swear the Oath of Office and also recite the EMT Pledge.

Professor Ahmed N. Zakariah, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Ambulance Service (NAS), congratulated the graduands for their hard work and perseverance.

He said the EMT programme which started two years ago was a collaborative effort between the Ghana Armed Forces and the NAS, was to fill the gap that existed in the provision of pre-hospital management of casualties during emergency situations.

Prof Zakariah said the NAS which had the mandate to provide pre-hospital care to the injured, accepted the offer and had run the training concurrently with what existed for civilians at the training school.

He said EMTs would also work with other medical personnel to provide hospital support services especially with the designation of the 37 Military Hospital as the National Disaster and emergency facility.

Prof Zakariah said this even made pre-hospital management of casualties very significant because a number of such injured persons had been lost or maimed due to lack of proper management.

He said both institutions were confident that with the training given, the Military EMTs would strive to provide the best quality prevention and emergency medical services in the fastest, effective and efficient manner to all persons at all levels by providing dynamic and effective work environment.

They could also be able to operate well equipped military ambulances, value their staff, patients and clients, be able to technically and strategically locate ambulances, and collaborate effectively with their National and International colleagues in health and EMS, he said.

Prof Zakariah said the EMTs were at the peace-keeping levels expected to among other things, provide standby emergency cover to military operations, transport injured personnel from operational points to Military health facilities, liaise with other emergency services in time of disaster or mass casualties, and assist in the establishment and operation of make shift hospitals during such situations.

He said the training would help in strengthening Ghana's emergency preparedness and called on all the other security services including the Police and National Fire Services to emulate the Military to close the current existing gap in EMS.

Brigadier General W. Omane Agyekum, the Director General In-Charge of Personnel Administration of the Ghana Armed Forces, commended the GAS for the satisfactory role in equipping the Military Service with such professionals.

He lauded the graduands for their hard work and urged them to brace themselves up for the task ahead and be ready to be deployed to the various garrisons to offer their services.

GNA