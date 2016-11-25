NDC does not buy votes - AOB constituency NDC Parliamentary Candidate

Breman Asikuma (C/R), Nov. 25, GNA - Alhaji Kobina Ghansah, National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa, has denied allegations that the NDC has been embarking on a vote buying exercise in the area.

He described this as fraudulent, totally unfounded, and unacceptably false news being circulated by leaders and members of opposition political parties.

Addressing a large crowd of NDC followers in the area to round off a five-hour health walk, Alhaji Ghansah said the numerous policies, programmes and developments the NDC government, led by President John Dramani Mahama, had executed in the area spoke for itself.

The NDC parliamentary candidate stated that this was the reason the NDC was constantly calling on all eligible voters to come out in their numbers to vote for the NDC come December 7.

'The NDC will not indulge in witch-hunting exercise because it believes that it has done enough to warrant the maintenance of power to enable it to complete the good plans it has initiated and is implementing for the advancement of the country's development.'

He asked members of the party in the constituency to go all out to defuse the minds of the people and tell them the good works the NDC was doing and join the party to win political power.

'Long before I conceived the idea of contesting the parliamentary seat in the area, I have been initiating and also implementing deployment projects to better the lots of people without necessarily embarking on vote buying tactics.

'I am aware that people in the area have confidence in me because of what I have already done and, trust that, when I am given the nod finally, I will continue to ensure that more developmental projects and programmes are executed in the constituency,' Alhaji Ghansah stated.

He reminded members and followers of the NDC that elections were not about war but rather to share ideas, adding that they should see members of other political parties as brothers and sisters but not enemies.

He urged them to individually and collectively intensify their house-to-house and community to community campaigns in a peaceful manner and impress upon the people on the need to votes for him as the Member of Parliament for the area and for President John Mahama on December 7 to continue with the Better Ghana Agenda to improve their livelihood.

He thanked participants of the walk for coming out in their numbers and expressed the hope that they would maintain the spirit by embarking on similar health walks to be always physically strong to go about their normal businesses and duties.

GNA