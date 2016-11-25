Support Us With School Feeding Program - Headmaster

The headmaster of Feeden D/A JHS in Begoro in the Fanteakwa District of Eastern Region, Mr. Ekutor Maxwell had appealed to government to introduce School Feeding Program in his institution to upgrade education in the school and in the district as a whole.

According to him, most parent in the community doesn't fund their wards to feed in school due to economic hardship in the community and it affects academic performance in the school.

"Most of the children doesn't get food to eat in school so they don't usually concentrate on studies in class. So I am on behalf of the school authority and the church humbly appeal to the government to support us with the school feeding program" Mr. Ekutor said.

He said, the school lacks computers, computer lab, school bus, Teaching learning Materials and teachers bungalow so appeals to all philanthropic, old students and general public to come to their aid by providing the above mentioned to them items to them.

He disclosed these today (November 25, 2016) in Begoro in the Fanteakwa District of Eastern Region during a founder's day celebration of the Eden Preparatory and Feden D/A Junior High School.