Ethiopian Aviation Academy graduates 322 aviation professionals



Ethiopian Aviation Academy, the largest aviation academy in Africa, a full ICAO Trainer Plus Member and IATA Authorised Global Training Centre, has graduated 47 pilots, 92 aviation maintenance technicians, 50 cabin crew and 133 marketing professionals.

Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, the Group CEO, Ethiopian Airlines congratulated and welcomed the new graduates to the airline's dedicated workforce.

He gave out diplomas to all the graduates, flight wings to graduating pilots and cabin crew and achievement award to graduates with outstanding academic performance.

He remarked: “We believe education is the greatest equaliser in the 21st century and Ethiopian Aviation Academy has strategically positioned itself to train the African youth in the latest Aviation technology and skills to own, manage and operate their own indigenous home grown African Airlines to lead safe, economical and reliable aviation industry with global standards.”



He said the Airline would continue to scale up its capacity and continue nurturing the youth and prepare them for the 21st century African Aviation development.”

He said operating successfully for the past six decades since its establishment in 1956, Ethiopian Aviation Academy had significantly contributed towards alleviating the critical shortage of skilled aviation professionals.

Currently, the academy trains 1500 youths per annum and it envisages to enhance its intake capacity to 4000 by 2025.

Ethiopian Aviation Academy is certified by the Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority, the US Federal Aviation Administration, the European Aviation Safety Agency, and IATA Safety Audit.

