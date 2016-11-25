Nana Akufo-Addo Congratulates Togbe Afede XIV



The 2016 Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has congratulated Togbe Afede XIV on his election as president of National House of Chiefs.

Nana Akufo-Addo’s message comes a day after the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State beat three others, Awulae Atibrukusu III the Omanhene of the Lower Axim area, the vice president of the house, the Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amotia Ofori Panin and Nana Kwabena Nketia VI, the Omanhene of the Essikado Traditional area to become the president of the National House of Chiefs.

Below is an official statement from Nana Akufo-Addo on the election of Togbe Afede:

This is to congratulate warmly TogbeAfede XIV, Paramount Chief of the Asogli State, on his election as the President of the National House of Chiefs, which took place on Thursday, November 24, 2016.

His predecessor, Naa Professor John Nabila, is also to be commended for steering the affairs of the House successfully over the last 8 years.

I am confident that TogbeAfede XIV will bring his wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of his duties to the House, and in the shaping of the national discourse, as we seek to build a progressive and prosperous nation.

I wish him well.

-Myjoyonline