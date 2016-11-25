Military will 'deal ruthlessly' with troublemakers - Chief of Defense Staff warns

The Chief of Defense Staff has warned that tough action would be taken against people planning to cause mayhem in this year’s election.

Air Vice Marshall Micheal Samson Oje said the military would team up with the police and other security services to crack down on any form of disturbance.

Recent political activities in towns across the country have been bloody with supporters of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) clashing at health walks.

But at a media interaction in Accra Friday, Air Marshall Oje said the military are ready and prepared to “deal ruthlessly with anyone who causes any kind of trouble during the election period.”

“I wish to especially appeal to our energetic youth not to allow themselves to be deceived and be used for any violent act.

“Any unlawful act would be met with the force it deserves and the laws of the land would be applied appropriately to deal with any individual or group,” he warned.

More soon...

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim [email protected]