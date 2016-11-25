Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
25 November 2016

7-mth Elaine Needs $12k To Fix 3 Holes In Heart

Source: Starrfmonline.com
Little Elaine and her mum in the Studios of Starr FM
Little Elaine and her mum in the Studios of Starr FM

The parents of little Elaine are appealing to the general public and corporate institutions to come to their aid as they source for funds to fix a defect in her heart.

The visibly hearty, but ailing seven-month-old girl has three holes in her heart and needs about $12, 000 to add to what they have already raised for the surgery in India.

Little Elaine needs to urgently go under the knife to fix the heart defect else might die by the time she clocks a year.

Little Elaine needs $12k for surgery
Donations can be made at any Stanbic Bank branch by asking for the reference "HELP SAVE ELAINE" or into the account No: 9040001457750

You can also send cash to support little Elaine through mobile money number 0246998878 (Abigail Boatema Missah)

