The Colours Ghana NPP Youth Campaign When Nana Comes (Into Power)

Accra – November 25, 2016: COLOURS GHANA is made up of a team of young, talented individuals with the common desire to see unity, self-reflection and change prevail in our nation Ghana. The youth-targeted campaign has been sharing its message through creatively thought out photos, videos and conversation starting hashtags on social media.

On the 24th of November, COLOURS set Twitter abuzz with new hashtag, #ToAbaPa, loosely translated from Twi to English as ‘Vote Well,’ to spread the message of the importance of voting in the upcoming presidential elections. A second hashtag, #WhenNanaComes, proved even more successful, taking Twitter by storm and going viral to become the number 1 trending topic in the Ghana.

Ghanaian Twitter users took ownership of the #WhenNanaComes hashtag and shared their thoughts on what an NPP Administration will mean to them and to the country as a whole. During this time, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo himself took to Twitter to answer some pressing questions directed at him by fans and supporters.

If the #WhenNanaComes hashtag has proven anything, it’s that the NPP flag bearer has thousands of online supporters who believe in his message, his capabilities and his policies, so it certainly wouldn’t be far-fetched to say that Ghana’s online community is ready and hoping for change.

To join the ongoing conversations started by COLOURS GHANA, use the hashtags #ToAbaPa and #WhenNanaComes to share your thoughts, and remember that on the 7th of December, we can all be part of the revolution to steer Ghana in the right direction again.

Vote for NPP. Vote for your FUTURE.

ABOUT COLOURS GHANA

Colours Ghana is a team of young, talented, like-minded creative on a mission to engage, inspire, and challenge the minds of the Ghanaian electorate. With a simple message of positivity, the team has embarked on a mission to push an agenda of unity, self-reflection and change.

For more information on WHAT’S YOUR COLOUR? and Colours Ghana, you may contact the team through any of their social media properties.

