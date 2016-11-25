H4P Interviews Electoral Commission on the Helping Hand TV Show

According to the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana, Article 42, Chapter 7, “Every Citizen of Ghana of eighteen years of age or above and of sound mind has the right to vote and is entitled to be registered as a voter for the purposes of public elections and referenda”. As we all prepare to go to the polls come December 7, it is imperative to ensure that provisions have been made to ensure that all Ghanaians, whether regular or persons with disability can vote with ease.

As the voice of the disability community in Ghana, the H4P Organization has been ardently working to ensure that persons with disability would not be disenfranchised in the up-coming elections.

In light of this, the Here For Perfection (H4P) Organization launched the “Election Watch Series” on the Helping Hand TV Show, aimed at advocating for peaceful elections from the perspective of the disability community and addressing the concerns of persons with disability in relation to the elections.

In this week’s episode (Sunday 27th November 2016 and the repeat on Wednesday 30thNovember 2016) of the Helping Hand TV Show, the “Voice of Ability on Air for Persons with Disability”; Apostle Charles Hackman, interviews Mrs. Abigail AmponsahNutakor (Head of Gender &Disability, Electoral Commission).

Issues to be discussed include the provisions made by the Electoral Commission to ensure that persons with disability vote with ease.

Watch the full interview on NET2 TV at 5pm on Sunday and the repeat on Wednesday at 2pm.