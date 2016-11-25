No Salary Delays - Nduom Assures Teachers

Presidential candidate of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP,) Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, has told Ghanaian teachers that they will not experience delays in the payment of their salaries when he is elected President of Ghana.

He gave assurances that newly recruited teachers salaries will be paid immediately after the first month of recruitment.

Dr. Nduom gave these assurances and more when he met with the leadership of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and some staff of the GNAT Secretariat in Accra yesterday.

He explained that his private company staff number thousands and that prompt payment of salaries and allowances require only technology and that makes him pay his staff on time with no arrears to clear.

“Same will happen when I’m President.”

…The only reason why government will delay in paying salaries is when there is no money. The technology is there to ensure swift payment.”

The businessman also assured teacher trainees of prompt payment of their allowances saying that more people need to be encouraged to be teachers and that cutting trainee allowances is not necessary.

He assured Ghanaian teachers of accommodation schemes plus the construction of comprehensive school compounds with laboratories, playgrounds, cafeteria, a nurse, better libraries and ICT centres.

The PPP leader disclosed to the teachers that his party has a research paper on how to make education free, compulsory and continuous in Ghana with inspiration from Chapter 6 of Ghana’s constitution which is themed the Directive of State Policy.

“Ghana can't compete in the world when school leavers elsewhere have SHS certificates while majority of our people here have JHS certificates. My jobs policy goes in hand in hand with the education policy therefore my government will provide all the tools to ensure that the policy works,” he said.

…On ensuring that education is compulsory, I will introduce education guards who will ensure that children of school going age do not loiter about. This is what my opponents are not talking about.”

Dr. Nduom remarked that his agriculture and industrialisation agenda which includes petrochemicals industry will need educated people.

“All of these can't be achieved when people do not go to school.”

Against this background, he urged all teachers across the country to vote massively for him since he knows their plights as teachers through his parents who were also teachers.

General Secretary of GNAT, Mr. David Ofori Acheampong, thanked Dr. Nduom for choosing to meet with them and that that is the first time a presidential candidate has met with the Association.

He appealed for depoliticization of education and called on Dr. Nduom to develop an education agenda backed by law that will be followed by all governments when he is elected president.

Mr. Acheampong also urged Dr. Nduom to immediately halt the commercialisation of education being fast tracked in the districts and the sale of school lands by District Assemblies as well as the sale of residential lands to be turned into private schools.

Dr. Nduom begins his tour of the Western region today with a rally at Jomoro.