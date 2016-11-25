3 Candidates Lash Mahama For Destroying Economy

A section of the audience at the Presidential Town Hall meeting organised by IEA

Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Dr Edward Mahama of the People’s National Convention (PNC) and Independent Candidate, Jacob Osei-Yeboah on Tuesday night battled it out on policies and ideas at a Presidential Town Hall meeting organised by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA).

The IEA has been organising presidential debates in the run-up to the general elections since 2000 but Tuesday's programme saw only three presidential candidates participating even though there are seven candidates for this year's election.

The ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) officially declared that it would not allow its candidate who is the sitting president to take part in this year’s debate for reason best known to them.

The main opposition leader, Nana Akufo-Addo, who had indicated his willingness to participate in the debate, eventually pulled out of the debate while Ivor Kobina Greenstreet who was supposed to be part of the debate also pulled out.

The three candidates who participated in Tuesday’s programme never spared the sitting president, accusing him of profusely destroying the economy and leaving the country in huge debt.

The three candidates answered questions ranging from the country’s spiraling debt, energy crisis, huge import dependency, possible industrialisation, stabilising the economy and reducing unemployment in the country.

PPP’s Paa Kwesi Nduom said he was worried about the future of the country if things do not change, stressing that he was highly disappointed that President John Mahama, who had been given the mandate to rule and manage the resources on behalf of the people, had failed to participate in the town hall meeting to account to the people who had voted him into office.

He said the president’s achievements and legacy are nothing to write home about because he has proved to be inept and destroyed the fibre of the society.

The PPP flagbearer said he would readily ensure that the National Identification Authority (NIA) registers all Ghanaians for a proper database for proper economic planning.

Dr Nduom also disclosed that he would cut down the number of government ministers and appointees, stressing that he would have only 40 ministers work with within a restricted budget.

The PPP leader said he would first of all find market for what the country's produce and add value to them to create jobs.

Jacob Osei-Yeboah also strongly advocated for a National Electronic Data Information Infrastructure for economic planning.

He said he would establish an entrepreneurial bank to help people who want to do their own business.

The PNC leader, Edward Mahama, also noted that he would focus on improving agriculture to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth.

He said there are a lot of opportunities in the agriculture sector where value could be added to whatever the country produces from rice, yam, plantain, cassava, oil palm to cocoa.

He said he would ensure that processing factories are built to add value to the country’s raw materials.

Dr Mahama also blamed President John Mahama for the mess the country now finds itself and said the time has come for the country to change this incompetent government and vote for him (Edward Mahama) to restore hope to Ghanaians.

Executive Director of IEA, Jean Mensah, in her welcoming address, said the strict focus on issues and the accountability and empowerment that transpires from these presidential debates is the foundation to the democracy and good governance that the country seeks.

She noted that credible elections are an integral part of democracies, political engagement that enable the electorate to make informed choices during elections.

“As an Institute, we recognise a need for attention to electoral accountability as a pre-requisite for successful elections,” she noted.

The theme for this year’s debate is “Reinforcing the Pillars of Ghana’s Democracy.”

By Thomas Fosu Jnr

