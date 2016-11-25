Mohinani Employs Over 2,500 Ghanaians

Mohinani Group has provided direct jobs to over 2,500 Ghanaians since it started operations in Ghana 50 years ago.

The company has also awarded several scholarships and provided educational infrastructure and potable water to many communities over the past 50 years.

Ashok Mohinani, Executive Director of Mohinani Group, who made this known in an interview with the media said, “Over the last 50 years, the Mohinani Group has grown into a diversified world-class group of companies with businesses and brands across the globe with a penchant for innovation and industrial leadership.”

He said the company would continue to provide jobs for the youth and contribute its quota to the development of the nation.

As part of the Group’s 50th anniversary, it organized a re-cycling campaign to encourage more than 5,000 pupils in the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions to build a sustainable, healthy future for children in Ghana.

Mr. Mohinani said “the group wants to be at the forefront of change in Ghana that recognizes that not everything we throw away is waste and that so much of what we do not need can be used again.”

The workers, as part of the anniversary celebration, engaged in fun games and competition over the weekend.

Long-service awards were also given to some of the workers for their dedication and loyalty to the group.

Mohinani Group

Mohinani Group is a diversified international group in several countries across Africa, Asia and Europe with 50 years industrial leadership and passion for innovation.

It uses state-of the-art technology to produce products that are known for their superior performance and durability.

Mohinani has ventured into greenfield sectors such as real estate, hospitality and Quick Service Restaurants (QSR).

The subsidiaries of the group include Poly Products, the Poly Tanks, Poly Sacks, Poly Kraft, Sonnex Packaging & Plastic Industries; Somotex, Somoco, Electromart, South West Estates, Protea Hotel Select and KFC, among other entities.

Cephas Larbi

[email protected]

