Black Friday deals pick up at retail shops in Accra

Retail shops across the capital are cashing in quick from purchases on Black Friday.

Though the numbers are just picking up at some centres citibusinessnews.com has visited, patrons as well as shop owners are highly expectant of increased purchases.

Citi Business News' Anita Arthur reports from the Achimota Retail Centre that customers are trooping in to cash in on the opportunity.

“I didn't know about it until I got here. But I am really going to seize the opportunity to shop as much as I can,” one customer said.

“I only got to know about Black Friday yesterday when my wife informed me about it, so we came here to take advantage of the situation and meet all our shopping needs at home,” another observed.

Meanwhile the Managing Director for Jet Store, Francis Duker also tells citibusinessnews.com he is highly confident the two day extension period, will draw more customers around.

“We are actually running fifty percent marked down on all it is going to run from Friday till Sunday so we are expecting that sales increase within the period,” he remarked.

Reports however indicated that some of the shops delayed in opening for business despite displaying notices of huge discount sales for customers.

Earlier, the Managing Director for Jumia Travel, Claire Staal told citibusinessnews.com her outfit is expecting revenue to increase by over 60 percent.

According to her, the discounts provided are up as much as 90 percent.

Meanwhile the CEO of Zoobashop, Albert Biga whose company has adopted the local term, Jara weekend campaign, dismissed reports that the Black Friday campaign would be affected by assertions of impulse buying.

“Not at all…this is a fantastic time to buy presents for the festive season as you may not get the high discounts anytime again,” he noted.

For his part, the Managing Director of tisu.com.gh, Albert Boateng attributed the extension by three to five days, to consumer requests.

–

By: Anita Arthur/Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana