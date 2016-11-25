BoG Orders APEX Bank MD To Proceed On Leave

The Bank of Ghana has directed the Managing director of ARB Apex Bank to proceed on leave from Monday. The move is to facilitate investigation into allegations of mismanagement leveled against him by the workers.

Members of the Union of Commerce and Finance Workers on Monday embarked on a two day nationwide protest against Kwadwo Aye Kusi accusing him of single handedly procuring equipment for the Bank against the procurement procedures. Here is the content of the letter from the Central Bank.

The Governor of the Central Bank Dr Abdul Nashiru on Monday revealed the Bank has commenced investigation into the matter after it received a petition from the workers on development at the Bank.

Meanwhile the Deputy General Secretary of the Union of Commerce and Finance Workers John Amegashie has welcomed the decision by the Bank to ask the MD to proceed on leave as a step in the right direction.

Attached is the Letter from the Bank of Ghana.