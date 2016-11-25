Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Business & Finance | 25 November 2016 11:33 CET

BoG Orders APEX Bank MD To Proceed On Leave

By Fred Dzakpata

The Bank of Ghana has directed the Managing director of ARB Apex Bank to proceed on leave from Monday. The move is to facilitate investigation into allegations of mismanagement leveled against him by the workers.

Members of the Union of Commerce and Finance Workers on Monday embarked on a two day nationwide protest against Kwadwo Aye Kusi accusing him of single handedly procuring equipment for the Bank against the procurement procedures. Here is the content of the letter from the Central Bank.

The Governor of the Central Bank Dr Abdul Nashiru on Monday revealed the Bank has commenced investigation into the matter after it received a petition from the workers on development at the Bank.

Meanwhile the Deputy General Secretary of the Union of Commerce and Finance Workers John Amegashie has welcomed the decision by the Bank to ask the MD to proceed on leave as a step in the right direction.

Attached is the Letter from the Bank of Ghana.

Attached Document(s)
Document 2.pdf

Business & Finance

THE FACT THAT WISDOM IS FROM THE ELDERS IS BASED ON THE FACT THAT, EXPERIENCE TEACHES BEST AND LIFE IS FULL OF EXPERIENCES. THE MORE YOU LIVE, THE MORE YOU LEARN.
By: WISDOM AMEGATSEY
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img