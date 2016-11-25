Central Region To Punish Mahama - For Disrespecting Mills, Amissah Arthur

THE governing National Democratic Congress has fallen out of favour with the electorate in the Central Region, the home region of the late President John Mills, following what the people say is the deliberate attempt by President John Mahama to obliterate the legacy of the man whose mysterious death paved the way for him to take charge of the presidency.

Even though President Mahama had said in 2008 that a government’s achievement is not measured in terms of the amount infrastructural projects carried out, he and his apologists are now touting infrastructural development as the major achievement of the NDC government, and using that as the basis to seek re-election.

Interestingly, however, and as if seeking to obliterate the memory of the late President Mills, President Mahama and his apologists have been creating the impression that all the projects were undertaken in the last four years, with virtually no credit to the late President Mills.

Information available to the Daily Statesman indicates that this has incurred the wrath of many people in the Central Region who see the development as an obvious disrespect for the memory the late president.

What appears to have broken the carmel’s back is the the extent to which President Mahama and his close allies have virtually managed to reduce the Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, also from the region, to ‘a nobody’ in the scheme of affairs of the government.

Among the things that annoy the people most is seeing President Mahama’s campaign billboards with his pictures and that of his wife, Lordina Mahama, instead of his vice.

It is an open secret that the president’s wife and his brother, Ibrahim Mahama, are regarded far above Vice President Amissah-Arthur when it comes to taking vital decisions at the presidency.

Checks done by the paper show that majority of the people in the Central Region are now convicned that the selection of Paa Kwesi Amissah-Authur to partner President Mahama was only a ploy to get their electoral support.

They have therefore vowed to teach the president a bitter lesson at the December 7 polls, to send the strongest signal that they cannot be deceived all the time.

New opinion polls conducted by three different bodies show that not only is the New Patriotic Party and its presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, winning the December 7 election in the first round, but also put Nana Addo ahead of President Mahama in the Central region.