OccupyGhana alleges ‘bogus’ GHc 35m gov’t contract with Woyome

Pressure Group OccupyGhana, has raised alarm over an alleged GHc 35 million contract entered into by government and the man at the centre of the GHc 51 million judgment debt saga, Alfred Woyome.

According to the pressure group, government has furtively “entered into a confidential and potentially lucrative agreement with Mr. Woyome, acting through one of his companies, Anator Holding Company Limited.”

The group in a statement noted that Anator Holding is one of the companies that has filed an interpleader suit, claiming to be the owner of two of Woyome's properties that the Government has finally managed to attach in the execution of the GHc 51 million judgment.

According to OccupyGhana, there exists a framework agreement dated 21st December 2015, for Anator Holding to develop deep seaports (including) industrial parks and green townships” in Ghana.

The Agreement is signed by Woyome as the Executive Chairman of Anator Holding Company Limited, and the then Minister for Transport, Dzifa Aku Attivor, who resigned following her part in the Smarttys bus branding scandal.

The statement further alleged that “the agreement was entered into on the basis of a non-binding scantily drafted Memorandum of Understanding entered into between the same Woyome company and the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority on the same subject on 28th August 2015.”

“The Framework Agreement with Ghana is expressed to have been entered into so that Woyome's company can raise an initial financing of US$8.5M just for feasibility studies. In other words, Woyome is relying on the country's goodwill to raise financing for a sweetheart deal that he has entered into with the GPHA, and is possibly shopping around banks all over the world for money, on the back of this agreement,” the group explained.

Describing the agreement as “bogus” OccupyGhana also said it was signed with the express approval of Cabinet, as conveyed by a letter signed by the Chief of Staff from the Office of the President, dated 16th December 2015.

Gov’t must cancel contract

OcupyGhana is thus demanding from Government, full disclosure and a full explanation of the circumstances surrounding this contract.

“Who authorised it? Did the President know that Dzifa Attivor was entering into this contract on our behalf, and if so, did he do anything to stop it? Did the President know about the Cabinet approval? We demand from the Government and GPHA evidence that all proper statutory and procurement approvals were duly obtained in entering into these agreements and memoranda with Woyome.”

The group also demanded that the Government immediately cancels that agreement.

“Woyome has our money. He obtained that money under dubious circumstances. Thanks to Mr. Martin Amidu, we have judgment against him. He has failed to pay. We should not be doing business either with him or with any corporate entity that he owns, controls or is associated with, under any circumstances,” OccupGhana stated.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana