Veep cautions election troublemakers

Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has warned political party activists who intend to foment trouble in the December 7 elections to desist from such behaviour.

He said the security agencies were alert and would deal ruthlessly with such deviants, who would also be made to face the full rigours of the law.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur gave the warning when he paid a courtesy call on Nai Awoshi Tetteh Odupong II, the Chief of Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East Constituency of the Central Region.

The call was to seek the permission of the Chiefs and people as he tours the area as part of the second phase of his campaign tour of the Central Region.

He also urged political parties to advise their followers to conduct their political activities devoid of any violence; as the security agencies were determined to deal with people trouble makers irrespective of their political affiliation.

The Vice President is expected to be in nine constituencies, including Agona East and West, Gomoa Central, Ajumako/Enyan/Esiam, Mfantseman and Abura/Asebu/Kwamankese.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur was accompanied on the campaign tour by Mr Allotey Jacobs, the Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, Ms Barbara Serwah Asamoah, Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, National Vice Chairman of the NDC, Mr Yaw Boateng Gyan, and former National Organiser of the NDC, among other officials.

In a response to a request made by Nai Awoshi Tetteh Odupong for the Government to add boarding facilities to the new Community Senior High Schools being built in the area, Vice President Amissah-Arthur explained that the Government’s intention for building the community schools was to give priority in terms of access and education to students in the local communities.

He said adding boarding facilities to the schools would open up the schools to outsiders, especially those from the cities, to compete with students in the local community and thus, defeat the purpose of empowering the local people in terms of education. He assured the chiefs and people that the water problems in the Ofaakor, and surrounding communities, were being worked on and soon the pipeline from the Kasoa area would be extended to the town for them to have potable water.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur also stated that the request by Nai Awoshi Tetteh Odupong for the Kasoa Interchange to be named after a great ancestor of the place would be sent to President John Mahama.

He urged the NDC supporters in the area to vote massively for President Mahama to continue with his development projects. Nai Awoshi Tetteh Odupong, for his part, commended the NDC Government for providing the Awutu Senya District with numerous infrastructural projects.

He pledged to support the Government of President John Mahama to succeed in their endeavours. He said the NDC Government had initiated a lot of infrastructural projects in the country and should be given another four-year mandate to continue with its transformation agenda. Vice President Amissah-Arthur also interacted with officials of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) at the Kasoa Lorry Station and addressed NDC supporters at mini rallies at Gomoa Akotsi, Dominase, and Gyahadze.

He also introduced Dr Nuhu Adams, Mr Desmond De-Graft Paitoo, and Mr Eric Don-Arthur as the NDC Parliamentary candidates for Awutu Senya East, Gomoa East, and Efutu constituencies respectively, to the people.