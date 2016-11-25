Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Business & Finance | 25 November 2016 07:37 CET

BoG Governor, Chief of Staff attend Omni Bank launch [photos]

By CitiFMonline

The Managing Director of Omni Bank Ghana, Philip Oti Mensah has assured that the bank will continue to serve the SME sector to expand its operations.

According to him, prior to attaining a banking status, the company which operated as Union  Savings and  Loans adequately served the SME sector, hence will not depart from it.

Speaking to Citi Business News after an official press launch of the bank in East Legon, Accra, Mr. Oti Mensah stated that the bank aims at achieving three billion deposit by 2020.

The programme was attended by Governor of the Bank of Ghana Dr. Abdul Nashiru Issahaku, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, MP for Kpone Katamanso Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo among others.


By: Lawrence Segbefia/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana

