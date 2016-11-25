Today's front pages: Friday, November 25, 2016

EC RIGGING ELECTIONS FOR NDC, SAYS GANG OF 3

Three of the seven presidential candidates contesting the December 7 elections went to town yesterday, expressing fear about the possible rigging of the polls.

BAWUMIA LOSES AIDE

Ghanaians woke up to the shocking news of the death of Kwabena Boadu, who served as a media liaison officer for the vice presidential candidate of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

WOYOME GRILLING IN LIMBO

The Supreme Court has set December 1 to hear the motion filed by businessman Alfred Woyome in an attempt to scuttle the oral examination by former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Martin Amidu, over the GHC51.2 million judgement debt paid to him by the state.

KUMASI GOES BLACK OVER OTUMFUO’S MUM

Kumasi, the Ashanti Region capital, was yesterday turned into a ‘black city’ as thousands of mourners besieged the forecourt of the Manhyia Palace to mourn the death of Asantehemaa Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, whose one-week celebration was being marked.

TRAGIC CASE OF 10-YEAR-OLD GIRL SHOT AND ABANDONONED: AG, IGP DRAGGED TO COURT

The father of a 10-year-old school girl, who was allegedly hit in the head by a stray bullet in a police gun battle with armed robbers a few months ago, has sued the state for an amount of GHC2,000,000 as compensation for the permanent disability suffered by his daughter as result.

NEGLIGENCE: PATIENT SUES 6 DOCTORS, OTHERS

A patient has, jointly and severally, sued six medical doctors at the 37 Military Hospital, the Ghana Health Service and the Attorney-General for medical negligence, leading to loss of limb.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com