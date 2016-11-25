GOIL embarks on tour to thank drivers

Ghana Oil Company, GOIL, has begun a nationwide promotional campaign to show appreciation to commercial drivers for their continued patronage of its products.

In Accra, the ‘thank you’ visit was led by a team of Zonal office staff and GOIL Brand Ambassador, Barima Azumah Nelson, who visited Lorry parks and Tro-Tro stations to interact with drivers and promote the sale of GOIL fuel. The occasion was also used to distribute gift items to the drivers and their mates. Some of the items included GOIL-embossed dusters, T. shirts and other paraphernalia.

GOIL brand Ambassador, Barimah Azumah Nelson, thanked the drivers for the support that has propelled GOIL to become the number one Oil Marketing Company in Ghana. He entreated them to continuously support the company in order that the gains can be ploughed back into the country

The Zonal Manager, South, Michael Lagble stressed on the affordability of GOIL fuel noting that apart from its quality, buying fuel from GOIL affords the consumer to save money at the pump. He entreated the drivers to use their purchasing power to support GOIL to become a strong indigenous Oil Marketing Company.

The Promotional ‘Thank You’ tour in Accra will be held at least 11 Lorry stations. There are similar promotions in Tamale, Sekondi-Takoradi, and Kumasi.

At Tema, the team led by Zonal Manager, Joseph Adongo interacted with commercial drivers at the Community one Lorry station, Nungua and Ashaiman lorry Parks.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com