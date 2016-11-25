5 best 4-star hotels in Accra

Is it possible to perfectly get any list of the best in Ghana’s hospitality industry in one area or the other? The answer may probably be a shy yes or a more profound no. That situation even, will not be definite.

Let's tread the path more carefully then. All hotels in Ghana not to talk about 4-star hotels alone may be expert in one aspect more than the other which makes them ripe for competition. Who will not want the invaluable publicity that a mention in best 4-star hotels in Ghana list will bring?

So this piece will appeal more to your sense of sight than any other. Major factors accounting for a place here are popularity and quality of service. The popularity of these hotels is among the highest in the country. Almost everyone who has stayed in Accra at a point is likely to have heard about these hotels. Also, these hotels are among the most searched for hotels in Ghana on the internet.

But perhaps, there is nothing that will score a hotel in Accra as highly as a good review from satisfied customers.

Quality Service is the reason the industry has the word ‘hospitality’ in it and for nothing else should the industry live by.

So in no particular order, feast your eyes on my compilation of the best of the bests in 4-star services you can get in Accra, Ghana. In the end, you are your best judge. Here we go!

1. GOLDEN TULIP ACCRA HOTEL

CLASSY & BEAUTIFUL

2. TANG PALACE HOTEL

STUNNING & GREEN FOR BUSINESS

3. HOLIDAY INN ACCRA AIRPORT

RAVISHING & EXCELLENT

4. ALISA HOTEL

EXQUISITE & CUSTOMER FRIENDLY

5. BEST WESTERN PREMIER ACCRA AIRPORT HOTEL

EXCLUSIVE & ELEGANT

Certainly, one of the above Accra hotels will satisfy your accommodation pleasure.

Credit : JumiaTravel