Kotokuraba market women threaten to halt transportation foodstuffs to Oguaa

By Alice Tettey, GNA

Cape Coast, Nov. 24, GNA - Leaders of the Kotokuraba Market Women and Traders Association have threatened to end their long distance travels to transport foodstuffs to Oguaa markets if the Metropolitan Assembly fails to put in place adequate measures to safeguard their businesses.

They said several complaints made to the authorities to prevent traders from other regions from flooding the area with their produce including tomatoes, plantain and fruits at cheaper prices have not been heeded.

They said this is depriving them of their livelihood.

Madam Elizabeth Baidoo, popularly known as Mena Wangara, who deputizes for the Kotokuraba Market Queen, in a fit of rage at the Cape Coast Metro Assembly, said many of traders have lost their capital as a result of this and other debilitating factors.

We will lay down our tools and close the market if the Assembly fails to act', she said adding that those selling along the streets must also be compelled to sell in the market as expected.

Madam Baidoo said this at a forum organised by the National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG) as part of its two-day outreach programme in the Metropolis.

The forum is aimed at creating a platform for learning and knowledge sharing among assembly members, community based organisations and local businesses to deliberate on effective local economic strategies, capacity building and productive community engagement.

Madam Baidoo said the other concerns include the lack of parking space for customers as well as access to finance.

She appealed to the Assembly to fast track the distribution of stores in the new market and make provision for a car park to ensure that their business thrive adding that the 'intruders' must be checked because they do not pay any tax in the metropolis.

Reacting to her concerns, Mr Gilbert Nureteg, Oguaa Metro Coordinating Director, said measures would be put in place to address the issues raised.

He urged the women to seek financial assistance from the numerous finance institutions in the Metropolis to boost their operations.

Mr Sheriff Amarh, Research Officer of NALAG, said the forum was to enable NALAG to understand the needs of the various assemblies to enable them to provide the needed assistance. GNA