Ghana is experiencing harmattan

Accra, Nov. 24, GNA - This year's dry or harmattan season has begun, although the season's typical characteristics might be mild presently.

However, weather conditions leading to cloud formation are presently pertaining over the West African sub-region, making occasional rain fall possible.

Mr Michael Padi, Senior Meteorologist at the Ghana Meteorological Agency, Kotoka International Airport, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

He said any massive cloud formation in the country that could lead to rainfall would be restricted to the southern part of the country.

Mr Padi said for the rest of the week, the north could have occasional, isolated thundery activities.

He said southern Ghana would also have isolated or scattered thundery activities.

He said there would be hazy conditions over the country's mid-portion, such as the Brong-Ahafo, Ashanti and parts of the Eastern Region.

The senior meteorologist said within the haze, there could be activities that would precipitate rainfall.

He said the effects of the harmattan season were expected to intensify from December 2016 to January 2017.

