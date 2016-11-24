Human Resource Practitioners' Network holds conference

By Christabel Addo/ Racheal Dwamena Akenteng

Accra, Nov 24, GNA - The Human Resource Practitioners' Network (HR-NET) of the Public Services Commission (PSC) has organised its fourth conference to provide a platform for practitioners to map strategies for improving the productive capacities of public sector workforce.

The Conference, which was on the theme: 'Effective Human Resource Management: A Driving Force in Organisational Change, Innovation and Productivity in the Public Service', brought to bare the importance of HR Management as one of the expected contributions towards organisational performance and success in the world.

It, therefore, urged HR Practitioners and Managers to offer effective management practices and to be strategically placed in their organisations for them to achieve organisational goals and objectives, and enhance effectiveness and efficiency.

Mrs Florence Hutchful, the Managing Partner of 2MB Consulting Services Limited, in a keynote address, urged HR Management practitioners to maintain their role as strategic partners by combining their technical knowledge with a solid understanding of the core businesses of their institutions.

'Your focus cannot be limited to an understanding of the specific work goals of the HR Department, but must extend to the very top levels of the larger Ministry, Departments or Agency's environment, thus knowing how things work in the different departments to be able make valuable contributions to improve the operations of the different areas of the Ministry,' she said.

She urged practitioners to exhibit high sense of responsibility and professionalism by approaching their work with positive attitudes, and also building their personal credibility with the leadership and staff by being knowledgeable about the functions of their organisations.

Mrs Hutchful encouraged them to be firm as they were bound to face some challenges in their bid to churn out the course for innovativeness within their respective organisation, but 'you must develop skilful means of alleviating the fears of people by constantly informing them about the impact of the change, both the positives and the negatives'.

She said the HR Management had undergone tremendous transformation over the past 25 years and this changing trend in the current competitive environment should be quickly adopted by the Ghana Public Services.

However, the Sector, she said, was still besieged with challenges as it was yet to make that transformation from Personnel to HR Management, meaning that strategic HR Management practice was still light years away from practitioners in Ghana's Public Service.

'We need to move at a faster pace than we are currently doing in order to make the transformation from the personnel management practice to the strategic human resource management,' she said.

This, she said, would equip practitioners with the requisite skills to drive organisational change, innovation and productivity in Public Services.

Mr Daniel Asiedu, the Managing Director of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) Limited, said though the country was blessed with many natural resources, there was the need for an innovative and creative Public Service to help transform these resources into value-added products to boost revenue generation.

He said desire results could be achieved if Public Sector Management practitioners should embrace that friendly mindset or attitudes as was being practised by their counterparts in the private sector.

Mr Asiedu advocated a stir up in the Ghanaian Public Sector workforce, a renewed zeal, mental and attitudinal change at the work place, whipping up in them a sense of urgency and dedication of duty, while giving them a push towards innovation and creativity to boost their competitiveness in a globalised economy.

He said innovation and change in the Public Sector could, however, not happen in a vacuum, but rather in a structured organisational environment.

He said developing the capacity for innovation, change management and productivity in the sector required that it picked valuable lessons from its past experiences, while anticipating future challenges through organisational foresight.

