Bishop Obinim, pastors narrowly escape bench warrant

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, Nov. 24, GNA - Bishop Daniel Obinim, Founder of God's Way International Church, on Thursday narrowly escaped the penalty of a bench warrant issued against him and two other pastors for failing to appear in court.

Not long had the bench warrant been issued than Obinim and his two accomplices appear in court with Mr Ralph Opoku Edusei, who represented the accused persons, apologising to the court for being late and attributing it to traffic.

Defence counsel, therefore, prayed the court to rescind the bench warrant promising that the incident would not happen again.

Bishop Obinim had been dragged before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly assaulting two adopted children in the presence of his congregation.

Two other pastors; Kingsley Baah and Solomon Abraham, who were with him in the dock, have also been charged with abetment of crime.

They have pleaded not guilty to the charges and the court, presided over by Mrs Abena Adjin-Doku, admitted them to bail in the sum of GHâ‚µ10,000.00 with one surety each.

Prosecuting, Deputy Superintendent A. A. Annor, narrated that the complainant, Irene Aborchie Nyahe, is a legal practitioner residing at Community 17, Lashibi.

Baah and Abraham are in charge of the Accra branch of the church. The female victim aged 14 years and male victim aged 16 years are adopted children of Obinim and they lived with him at his residence in Accra.

DSP Annor said on August 17, this year, at about 17:00 hours, the Accra branch of the church held a church service where Obinim claimed he had a revelation from God that the two victims were engaged in pre-marital sex and the 14 year old girl was pregnant.

Prosecution said Obinim revealed that the victim was in the process of aborting the pregnancy and as such the Holy Spirit had directed him to chastise them in the presence of the congregation.

In the full glare of the church, Obinim removed his black belt and assaulted them.

In the process, DSP Annor said his two pastors, Baah and Abraham prevented the female victim from running away and Obinim continued to beat her.

Prosecution said the victim could not bear the pain hence sought refuge with Mrs Florence Obinim but her husband asked her to stay away.

According to DSP Annor, Abraham brought the victim back so Obinim who continued to beat her.

Obinim beat the two victims to his satisfaction before freeing them. The matter was reported to the police for investigations.

The matter has been adjourned to December 13.

GNA