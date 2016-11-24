Northern Regions Security Services ready for polls

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Tamale, Nov 24, GNA - Some personnel of the security agencies in the Northern Region have held a route march across some streets of the Tamale Metropolis to demonstrate their preparedness towards the December polls.

The Personnel, who were drawn from various security agencies, including the Armed Forces, and the Police Service, started the route march from the Tamale Jubilee Park and went through some principal streets before converging at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

Mr Abdallah Abubakari, the Northern Regional Minister and Chairman of the Regional Security Council, who addressed the personnel at the Tamale Sports Stadium, said the route march would help improve the synergy amongst the security agencies to prosecute the election agenda by creating a conducive environment for the electorate to cast their votes without any fear or favour.

Mr Abubakari urged the security agencies to establish an effective coordination mechanism to swiftly respond to electoral violence during the elections.

He said the Region was enjoying relative peace, adding it was incumbent on all to ensure that the peace was sustained.

He, therefore, appealed to the security agencies to continue to be vigilant and deploy their resources when necessary to ensure peaceful polls.

GNA