SNV holds training workshop for journalists

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Dodowa, (GAR), Nov 24 - The SNV Netherlands Development Organisation is holding a capacity building workshop for journalists on its "The Voice for Change Partnership Programme (V4C)".

The three-day training workshop would expose the media professionals to activities of civil society organisations (CSOs) and provide platforms for the media to engage with the CSOs.

The V4C is an evidence-based advocacy programme, being implemented in partnership with the International Food and Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) and the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Dutch Ministry is funding the programme from 2016 to 2020, as part of their worldwide efforts to reinforce space for CSOs worldwide.

The programme is focused on four thematic areas - Food and Nutrition Security, Renewable Energy and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH).

Mr Eric Banye, the Country Programme Coordinator, SNV Ghana, said the V4C programme was being implemented in six of the 38 countries the SNV was operating in - Ghana, Burkina Faso, Kenya, Rwanda, Indonesia and the Honduras.

He said Ghana, however, was focusing on Food and Nutrition Security, Renewable Energy and WASH.

He said the aim of the programme was to strengthen CSOs as advocates for an enabling environment in which governments and businesses provided ultimately good and affordable services for low-income segments in society, leading to impact on Food and Nutrition Security, Renewable Energy and WASH.

Mr Banye noted that sound arguments and a solid evidence-based showing that proposed changes were necessary and effective, and the CSOs were being empowered under the programme to influence decision-makers and those responsible for implementing those decisions.

GNA