Airtel Money to offer secured mobile finance to customers

By GNA Reporter

Accra, Nov. 24, GNA - Airtel Money, the most innovative and convenient mobile financial platform in Ghana, has secured the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification to make the service the most secured for mobile financial services.

The ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is the ultimate information security standard published by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) and the International Electro-technical Commission (IEC).

It covers all the information systems, processes, infrastructure, documents and data involved in the creation, processing, storage and/or disposal of information in the day to day delivery of Mobile Financial Services to customers.

A statement issued in Accra by Mr Richard Ahiagble, the Head, Corporate Communications and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

It said the certification also meant that Airtel Money was fully compliant with directives of the Bank of Ghana to all Mobile Money operators to be ISO certified in accordance with the Electronic Money Issuers (EMI) guidelines.

The certification follows a rigorous and extensive assessment of Airtel Money operations by the British Standard Institution, a leading global independent evaluator accredited by a number of world renowned organisations including the American National Standards Institute and the United Kingdom Accreditation Service.

Speaking to this latest milestone, Airtel Ghana's Marketing Director, Ms Rosy Fynn said: 'The ISO certification is a demonstration of our commitment to provide the most secured, innovative and convenient mobile finance platform in the country.'

It is also a re-affirmation of our commitment to comply with the highest international standards as well as the directives of the Bank of Ghana as specified in the EMI guidelines'.

She continued: 'As a company, we are relentless in our effort to provide customers with the best experience on our network and on the Airtel Money platform.

'Over the years we have introduced breakthrough innovations to enhance customers' experience.

'We introduced Tap N Pay to enable customers pay for goods and services by simply tapping their phones at NFC enabled POS devices, we have partnered with major banks and financial institutions to enable customers fully integrate their bank accounts and Airtel Money wallets in a way that provides absolute convenience giving customers the freedom to transact without limits.

'For our customers, this certification means that they can transact on Airtel Money with the utmost confidence that their transactions are safe and secured at all times.

'So if you are not yet on the Airtel Money platform, this is yet another reason to join Ghana's most secured mobile finance platform.'

The ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management provides organisations with the ability to identify risks and put controls in place to manage or reduce them, it builds trust of customers and all stakeholders including regulators that customers' data and transactions are secured and protected.

ISO certification also demonstrates the commitment of the recipient organisation to comply with global standards in information security.

Airtel Money has consistently led the industry in providing breakthrough innovations and better value for customers.

