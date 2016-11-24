MTN Ghana CFO and team win multiple awards

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Accra, Nov. 24, GNA - MTN Ghana's Finance Team has won three awards at the CFO Awards organised by Instinct Waves.

The company's Chief Finance Officer, Modupe Kadri, was also adjudged the Telecoms CFO of the Year.

This is the second consecutive time, Mr Kadri is winning the award.

He was awarded for his role in improving mobile broadband access and driving financial inclusion through MTN Mobile Money in Ghana.

Mr Kadri joined MTN Ghana from MTN Nigeria in 2014 as CFO after an outstanding seven-year career, where, he held the positions of General Manager, Financial Operations and also General Manager for Financial Planning in MTN Nigeria.

MTN Ghana's Finance team was also adjudged the Finance Team of the Year (Gold) whilst the MTN 4G project won the Financial Innovation Project of the Year.

Commenting on the awards, Mr Kadri attributed the feat to the rare sense of professionalism and hard work exhibited by the team.

He said: 'I am delighted to receive the CFO of the year award for the second time. It's a good feeling and I am happy that my contribution in Finance has been recognised once again.

'The Finance Team award also consolidates the fact that we continue to work together to achieve the desired results to ensure that the customer is delighted,' he added.

Earlier in the year, MTN Ghana received an award from the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply, (CIPS) Ghana and the Association of Ghana Industries for its outstanding contributions to local procurement initiatives.

That award follows one received from CIPS Africa in Johannesburg for the Most innovative use of technology in Procurement and Supply.

