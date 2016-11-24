Chief of Staff intensifies campaign

By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA

Accra, Nov. 24, GNA - The Chief of Staff, Mr Julius Debrah has intensified the National Democratic Congress (NDC) campaign in the Greater Accra Region to sweep more votes for the President John Dramani Mahama to be re-elected for the second term.

Mr Debrah who met with the chiefs, zongo communities, market women and craftsmen in the Krowor, Ladadekotopon, Osu and the Art Centre took the various groupings through the development projects initiated by President Mahama.

He explained the government policies and achievements to the people and urged supporters of the Party to work hard to realize a comprehensive victory in the up-coming elections.

The Chief of Staff expressed the hope that the party's resounding victory would be ensured through the massive infrastructure development executed and described it as 'unprecedented in the history of politics in Ghana' across the country.

He was confidence that the numerous development projects executed by the NDC under President Mahama in the education, health, roads, water, education and other sectors were the evidence for the continuity of the President.

This he said has not only created opportunities for the youth, but had created hundreds of jobs that have improved the lives of the people.

According to him, President Mahama's commitment at building a fair and just society, is unparalleled, and so there was the need for the good people of Ghana to maintain him on December 7 to continue with his drive to change lives and transform Ghana.

Mr Debrah said the NDC campaign was devoid of insults, holiganism and were issues based.

He said the party had warn its supporters and sympathisers not do anything that had the tendency to jeopardize the peace the country was enjoying.

He called on Ghanaians count on President Mahama achievements and his ability to deliver rather than the empty promises the New Patriotic Party was giving to Ghanaians.

The Paramount Chief of Nungua and President of the Nungua Traditional Council, Dr Noble Odaifo Welentsi expressed worry about chiefs declaring their support openly to political parties, and described the act as inappropriate and urged them to desist from the act.

