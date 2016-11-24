Barber jailed 25 years for defiliement

Accra Nov. 24, GNA - David Azeole, a barber was on Thursday handed down a 25 year jail term by an Accra Circuit Court for defiling a 13- year- old mentally challenged girl at Mayera, near Amasaman.

This was after the court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, had found Azeole guilty on the charge of having carnal knowledge of mentally retarded patient at the end of the trial.

The court however acquitted and discharged Alexander Amesenya a 27- year- old labourer who was being held for abetment of crime.

Prosecuting Inspector Judith B. Asante said the complainant was a trader residing at Mayera, near Amasaman with the victim who is her daughter.

Prosecution said on February 27, this year, the complainant left the victim in the house and went out. On her return at about 3:00pm she saw Amesenya sitting on a stone opposite her house and on seeing her, took to his heels.

When the complainant reached home and opened her door, she saw Azeole having sex with the victim and she raised the alarm.

The convict was arrested and sent to the Police Station. The complainant told the police that Amesenya also had sex with the victim.

Prosecution said the Police issued a medical form to the complainant to send the victim to the hospital for medical care.

