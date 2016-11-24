AU discards non-interference of member state paradigm

By Francis Ameyibor, GNA Arusha, Tanzania

Arusha (Tanzania), Nov. 24, GNA - The African Union (AU) has discarded the old doctrine of non-interference in the internal affairs of member states and adopted a new progressive paradigm of non-indifference to human rights abuses within member states.

The new doctrine challenges the concept of state sovereignty in Africa in its absolutist terms and gives the AU the power to intervene in its Member States in cases of human rights abuses, Dr Aisha L. Abdullahi, Commissioner for Political Affairs African Union Commission said in a statement at Arusha, United Republic of Tanzania.

The statement was read on her behalf by Dr Khabele Matlosa, Director for Political Affairs at the AU Commission at the on-going Fifth Annual High Level Dialogue on Democracy, Human Rights and Governance in Africa.

The High Level Dialogue is on the general theme: 'Reflecting, celebrating and advancing human and peoples' rights in Africa with a special focus on the rights of women.'

Dr Abdullahi explained that the new AU non-indifference concept encouraged a pooled or shared sovereignty in which states were supposed to cede part of their sovereignty to the AU to guarantee that human rights were observed, protected and promoted.

To this end, the AU has developed a robust normative framework on human rights including the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the child.

Others are the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights relating to: the Rights of Women in Africa, the establishment of the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights, the African Youth Charter, and the AU Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption and other related offences.

The rest are the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance and the AU Convention on the Assistance to internally displace persons; the NEPAD declaration on Democracy, Political and Corporate Governance; and the establishment of the African Peer Review mechanism (APRM).

Dr Abdullahi noted that all these measures pointed to positive steps that the AU had taken to inculcate a culture of human rights including women's rights in Africa.

'The main challenge facing the AU now is closing the gap between norm-setting and norm-implementation,' Dr Abdullahi said.

She said since the transformation from OAU to the AU, the continent had moved from norm-setting to institutional development in the field of human and peoples' rights in general, and the rights of women in particular with the adoption of many human rights instruments.

The AU Commissioner in Charge of Political Affairs observed that the milestones achieved so far in promoting human rights broadly and women's rights in particular provided the continent with enough reason to be optimistic.

She suggested that the AU must integrate and mainstream democratic governance, respect for constitutionalism and the rule of law, and respect for human and peoples' rights at all levels.

'Of particular significance to the advancement of the African Human Rights agenda is the imperative to move beyond civil liberties and political rights to also give equal attention to socio-economic and cultural rights.

'Such as the right to food, right to clean water, and sanitation, the right to clothing, the right to health, the right to education, the right to housing, the right to clean environment.

'Women must also enjoy these rights as they constitute more than half the populations of African countries,' Dr Abdullahi said.

Mrs Samia Suluhu Hassan, Vice President of Tanzania opened the Fifth Annual High Level Dialogue on Democracy, Human Rights and Governance in Africa.

The Dialogue is assessing the 13 years of the Maputo Protocol on the Rights of Women; 15 years of the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child; 29 years of African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights; and 35 years of the adoption of the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights.

The AU has declared 2016 the African Year of Human Rights with particular focus on the Rights of Women.

About 400 delegates, including the representatives of AU Member States; Members of the African Governance Platform; Academia, Researchers, Distinguished African statesmen/women; Civil Society Organisations, Media, International Partners and Youth Organisations, among others are attending.

GNA