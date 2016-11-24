EC and NCCE to organise prayer on peaceful election

Accra, Nov. 24, GNA - The Electoral Commission (EC) in collaboration with the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) Christian Fellowship, is organising a prayer programme dubbed: 'Peaceful, Transparent and Violence Free Elections.'

A statement issued in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the programme that would attract the Retired Staff of the EC would be held on November 30 at 1500 hours at the first floor of the conference room of the EC in Accra.

The programme would also pray for all political parties and their leaders.

Dr Lawrence Tetteh, the President of the World Miracle Outreach International would be a special guest for the function and would be giving a message on peace to Ghanaians.

GNA