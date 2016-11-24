Effutu chiefs apologise for demanding apology from Akufo-Addo

The Chiefs of the Effutu Traditional Area in the Central Region have apologized to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Candidate for berating him and needlessly accusing him of making derogatory statement against them.

At a news conference held in Winneba Thursday, Tufuhene, Neenyi Otubua Sripi said the chiefs were deceived into believing that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had insulted them by using a phrase "Simpa panyin" which they said was derogatory to the people of Winneba.

The NPP leader came under heavy criticisms from both residents and chiefs of the Effutu Traditional Area for the said comment.

The chiefs then demanded an unqualified apology from the NPP leader within 48 hours, failing which they threatened to take action.

Two days after, the chiefs have eaten humble pie and have made a u-turn with an apology to Nana Akufo-Addo claiming they were misled by some government officials.

“It has since come to the attention of the Nananom that the alleged statement regarding a recording upon which we made our earlier demand is of dubious quality and same cannot be verified,” he said.

“Indeed upon careful scrutiny, we have realised that Nana Akufo-Addo never said anything derogatory about the people of Winneba,” Neenyi Sripi said.

He added that, “In the circumstance we hereby render unqualified apology to you, the NPP and our hardworking Member of Parliament, Martin Afenyo Markin for any political harm that our earlier public comment might have caused.”

Neenyi Sripi cautioned individuals and government officials to desist from feeding the chiefs with “false information aimed at gaining political advantage.”

