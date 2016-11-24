New House of Chiefs president calls for credible elections in December

The newly elected president of the National House of Chiefs is calling for credible elections on December 7.

Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, said it is only when the elections is credible, free and fair that peace will prevail in the country.

He made the comment, Thursday, shortly after he was elected president of the National House of Chiefs.

Togbe Afede XIV fended off a challenge, from three other prominent chiefs- Awulae Atibrukusu III the Omanhene of the Lower Axim area, who is also the vice president of the house, the Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amotia Ofori Panin and Nana Kwabena Nketia VI, the Omanhene of the Essikado Traditional area to occupy his new position.

The new president made the conduct of the 2016 elections which is just 11 days away a key issue in his inaugural speech, and minced no words about the need for a peaceful elections.

"Very soon we shall be having elections. As custodians of the land we must ensure elections are done freely and fairly for peace to be prevail," he said.

He called on the political heads to run clean campaign and commit to a peaceful election.

"The leaders must be reminded that while they seek power, the people have a right to peace," he noted, adding, "if everybody decides to cheat there will be chaos and anarchy."

The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State implored electorate not to allow themselves to be used by politicians for acts of violence saying that may only be in the selfish interest of the politicians.

Referring to a famous quote by Alexander Pope- "madness of many for the benefit of the few," Togbe Afede charged Ghanaian voters saying " don't risk your life for the benefit of the few."

"Your lives are more important than the ambitions of leaders," he stated.

The Electoral Commission representative who presided over the house of chiefs presidential election said the candidate to be announced as winner of the December election will most definitely be the choice of the people.

Mr Siriboe Quaycoo called on the security services to arrest and prosecute miscreants who will foment trouble before, during and after the elections, while asking the judiciary to be fair in their judgment of election disputes.

"We should not lose any part of our bodies for this election," he told Ghanaian voters.

