Amidu can’t ask me how I spent GHc51 million cash – Woyome

Embattled businessman, Alfred Agbesi Woyome has declared that former Attorney General, Martin Amidu has no right to ask him to explain how he spent the GHc51 million judgment debt paid him by the state.

“Martin Amidu cannot question me on how I spent the GHc51 million because at the time that money was paid to me it was not declared by the law that it was unconstitutional, it was never declared like that,” he stated on Eyewitness News on Thursday.

Martin Amidu who is also an anti-corruption campaigner is in court hoping to orally examine Woyome over the judgment debt case but it seems that hope would delay because Mr. Woyome has filed a counter application seeking to stop the e filed by the businessman in a bid to stop the examination.

The anti-corruption campaigner had insisted that Mr. Woyome gave spent the money with some bigwigs in the Mahama-led administration hence the resistance to his pursuit of the case.

But speaking to Richard Dela Sky on Eyewitness News Woyome insisted that nobody can ask him to explain how he spent the money.

“Martin [Amidu] can only question me after the judgment of the case about my ability because the judgment of the case never stated that I should say how I spent money. The judgment which was delivered by unanimous decision overturning the original judgment said that I should refund [the] money; nobody can import that aspect that I should explain how I spent my legally acquired fruit,” he stated.

Background

Alfred Woyome was paid ¢51 million after he claimed that he helped Ghana to raise funds to construct stadia for purposes of hosting the CAN 2008 Nations Cup.

The Supreme Court in 2014 ordered Mr. Woyome to pay back the amount, after Mr. Martin Amidu challenged the legality of the judgment debt paid the businessman.

Following delays in retrieving the money, the Supreme Court judges unanimously granted the Attorney-General clearance to execute the court's judgment ordering Mr. Woyome to refund the cash to the state.

However, two years down on the amount is yet to be full retrieved.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

