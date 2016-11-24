Virtual Security Africa, Essence donate to Ghana Police

Distributors and providers of state-of-the-art security products and services, Virtual Security Africa and Essence Security have donated some essential security equipment to the police.

The items, valued at Ghc135.000 were presented to the Ghana Police Service in a short ceremony at the Police Headquarters in Accra.

They included 10 Bullet Proof Vests with level plates, two walk-through detectors, 50 handheld detectors and HP digital printer.

The modern and robust equipment are aimed at equipping the police to provide adequate policing during and after the elections.

Presenting the equipment, the Group CEO of the Virtual Security Mr Emmanuel Asiedu said the companies were determined to contribute their widow's mite to the maintenance of peace and security during and after the election.

He said it was absolutely important for the country to remain peaceful after the elections as this the only way citizens can pursue their aspirations.

Mr Asiedu said the donation marks the beginning of a mutual partnership between the companies and the police.

He noted that equipping the police to enable them to enforce law and order is considered a duty of not only the state but comanies such as his.

Receiving the equipment, the Director-General of Police Operations, Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, thanked the companies for their generosity.

He said the equipment could not have come at a better time with elections barely two weeks away.

DCOP Yohuno said the items will certainly help the police as they embark on a journey to secure the country's internal cohesion and peace during and after the elections.

He said the police with its limited resources cannot procure sufficient stock of bullet proof vests which the police need to control violence and said the presentation was timely.

He said the police have sited some sensitive installations without walk-through detectors and scanners and therefore needs more public support in this area.

He assured Ghanaians the police's preparedness to ensure total security during and after the elections was not in doubt.

He, however, warned journalists who are accredited to cover the elections to seek shelter from the police when they encounter any problems.

He said the police will make sure journalists covering the event are safe to carry out their duties.

Story by David Andoh | Ghana | myjoyonline.com [email protected]