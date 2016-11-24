Brigette Dzogbenuku takes PPP’s mesage to Chorkor traders

The running mate of the Progressive People's Party’s (PPP) , Miss Brigette Dzogbenuku, has urged Makola market women and fisher-folks at Chorkor to vote for the PPP in the December 7 polls instead of the one-way voting for the ruling National Democratic Congress(NDC).

Madam Brigette Dzogbenuku made the appeal at a one-day campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region, with her campaign train making stops at Makola Market, the Slaha and Chorkor communities.

In all the areas she visited, Madam Dzogbenuku called on the electorate to vote massively for the PPP for jobs and economic growth of the people of this country.

Accompanying Brigette Dzogbenuku and her team was the wife of the party's flag-bearer, Mrs. Yvonne Nduom, her son, Dr. Nana Kweku Nduom and wife, Esinam Nduom and the PPP parliamentary candidate for Chorkor-Mamprobi constituency, and some party faithful.

Madam Brigette revealed that although it has been the trend of the people in the area to vote for NDC, it will be wise this time around to give Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom and the PPP a four-year term to enable him serve Ghanaians.

“After four years, you will not say you are in Ghana you will say you are in heaven,” she added.

The PPP vice presidential nominee noted that her party seeks the opportunity to implement an efficient agenda for accelerated development through an incorruptible leadership, education, health care and jobs.

For her part Mrs. Yvonne Nduom urged the women to vote for PPP, adding that the party's educational policy of free, compulsory and continuous Junior and Senior High school will be beneficial to them.

According to her, a PPP government will fight for high quality education for all Ghanaian children and free, compulsory, continuous from kindergarten to the end of Senior High School just as it happens in countries like USA, UK and other advanced countries.

“Many girls drop out of school because of teenage pregnancy, stay in the same vicinity with their kids who grow up and follow in the steps of their predecessors.

However, PPP's educational policy will put a stop to this, and provide an avenue for the young girls to attend school at least to the senior high school level, she affirmed.

Mrs. Nduom said among the seven presidential candidates contesting the presidential election on December 7, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom was the most trustworthy and the one with the right team to lead Ghana to attain its development goals.

She observed that Ghana under a PPP government will implement feasible policies aimed at making the economy solid to compete globally.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana