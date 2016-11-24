Photos: Thousands gather to mark one week passing of Asantehemaa

Thousands are gathered at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi to mark one week of the passing of the Queenmother of the Ashantis.

Nana Afia Serwaa Kobi II died last week at 111 years.

The event has attracted people from all walks of life including top politicians who are expected to take time off their campaigning to commiserate with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu the second.

President John Mahama and the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, other foreign chiefs and senators as well as members of the diplomatic corps are expected at the Palace.

There would also be a procession of all the chief in the Ashanti kingdom to the Palace grounds before the event starts.

For a kingdom noted for a rich tradition and culture, Joy News' Erastus Asare Donkor reports that upon entry into the Palace, one is greeted by an enclave full of people are engaged in drumming and dancing of traditional priest from various shrines across the Ashanti Region under the supervision of the spiritual leader of the Ashanti kingdom.

The forecourt of the Asantehema's Palace holds another spectacle as all the late queen mother's her grandchildren who wear a similarly designed haircut [Densinkran] sit in mourning.

Also, present at the ceremony are the traditional executioners who are dressed in their full regalia.

Many who have traveled from far and near to experience the tradition are wowed by the full display of culture of the Ashanti people.

A 63-year-old man who hails from the Brong Ahafo Region said he was amazed to have seen a procession of all the chiefs in the kingdom.

The Akyenpimhene Oheneba Adusei Poku explained to Joy News the central role she has played in ensuring peace in the kingdom.

He said the late queen mother who is regarded as the mother of the Ashanti royal household also is in charge of the enstoolment of the Ashanti overlord, Otumfour would be hard to replace.

“All Ashanti’s must see her demise as a personal loss because if she decides to make a good choice [in selecting who becomes the Asantehene] the kingdom would be at peace if she chooses otherwise there would be confusion in the kingdom,” he said.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim