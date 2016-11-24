Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
NDC News | 24 November 2016 18:41 CET

Man Beaten Up Mercilessly For Defecting From NDC To NPP

By Daily Guide

Some supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have allegedly assaulted Richard Mensah Panin for defecting to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Esuehyia Market in the Ekumfi Constituency of the Central Region.

The victim narrating his ordeal to Adom News' Kofi Adjei said, his only crime was to defect from the NDC to join the NPP.

Mr Mensah with a blood-stained left eye said, he was accosted and beaten up severely during one of his outings with the NPP Parliamentary candidate for the area, Ato Cudjoe Wednesday night.

According to him, NDC supporters approaching him and so he stopped and without any provocation, some stoutly-built men pounced on him and started assaulting.

Mr Mensah indicated that, while he was being subjected to severe beatings, some of the men questioned why he defected from the NPP.

The injured Richard Mensah
“I was only on one of my campaign tours with the NPP candidate when these NDC men from nowhere pounced on me and started beating me mercilessly. When I needed a passport, the NDC did not help me but rather got the help I needed from the NPP candidate and therefore decided to support him win the elections.

“And because I was helping him, they do not understand and decided to assault me. I am really in pain” he cried.

He is blaming the NDC parliamentary candidate, Abeiku Crentsil for fuelling the assault.

According to him, Abeiku Crentsil had threatened to deal with him about a month ago when he defected from the NDC.

The matter, he said, has been reported to the police where a statement was taken and was issued with a police medical form for medical treatment.

Meanwhile the Acting NDC Chairman of Ekumfi Constituency, Joseph Antobam who confirmed the unfortunate incident promised to call his party members to order.

“We heard that some NDC members have assaulted one NPP member but as a chairman I will not tolerate such behavior in the constituency and so will call the party involved to order” he stated.

-Adomonline

The evil that we now do, will later have efects on us or our kids,great kids and so on and so on
By: akoaso, hh .german
