General News | 24 November 2016 18:36 CET

Togbe Afede elected President of the National House of Chiefs

By CitiFMonline

The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli state, Togbe Afede XIV, has been elected as the new President of the National House of Chiefs polling 25 votes out of the 49 votes cast.

He beat three others; Awulae Attibrukusu of Lower Axim in the Western Region, Osagyefo Amotia Ofori Panin, and the Okyehene from the Eastern Region and Nana Kobina Nketia V of Essikado traditional area to clinch the seat.

Awulae Attibrukusu polled 11 votes, Osagyefo Amotia Ofori Panin polled 10 votes and Nana Kobina Nketia V polled 3 votes.

Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi of the Abeadze traditional area has also been elected the new Vice President of the National House of Chiefs. He was the former President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs.

Togbe Afede the XIV will replace the Naa Professor John Nabila who's term of office came to an end earlier in 2016.

Naa Professor John Nabila has served his term as leader of the House from 2008. He succeeded Odeneho Gyapong Ababio II, the Omanhene of the Sefwi-Bekwai Traditional Area.

The election coincided with the one-week celebration of the passing of the late Asantehemaa, Afia Kobi Ampem who died on November 14.


By: Hawa Idrissu/citifmonline.com/Ghana

General News

