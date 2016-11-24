Woyome's case against Multimedia, Kweku Baako, others thrown out

Contempt proceedings instituted by embattled businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome against The Multimedia Group, journalist Abdul Malik Kweku Baako and others, has been thrown out.

Mr. Woyome, led by his lawyer David Annan, had brought a contempt application to court citing The Multimedia Group, parent company of Joy FM, Mr. Kweku Baako, Omni Group, parent company of Citi FM and Despite Group, operators of Peace FM as respondents.

He argued that The Multimedia Group was in contempt of Court by allowing Kweku Baako to denigrate Woyome on its flagship news analysis programme, Newsfile.

Mr. Woyome, who is battling the state over some 51.2 million cedis wrongfully paid to him, brought his case at the Court of Appeal.

But lawyers for the respondents raised objections to suit, arguing the Court of Appeal was not the proper forum to hear the matter.

In its ruling Thursday, the Court held that whilst it had jurisdiction to hear the matter, the case should have started at the High Court.

It also ruled that Contempt proceedings could not be instituted against companies as Mr. Woyome and his lawyers were seeking to do.

Contempt is an offence against the person, the Court pointed out.

Therefore the contempt proceedings ought to have been instituted against the directors of the companies, instead of the companies as corporate institutions, the judges held.

The court, therefore, threw out the suit.

It is unclear if Mr. Woyme will refile his case.

